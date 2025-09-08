UKR forces carried out another strike on DPR territory, using drones against a residential building in Makeevka

Ukrainian forces carried out another strike on Donetsk People’s Republic territory, using drones against a residential building in Makeevka. The attack caused a fire, and according to emergency services, there are casualties.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, with more injured reported. Local authorities note that air defenses intercepted several drones over Donetsk, though some managed to reach civilian areas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi is expected to meet IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo later this week to finalize a new "cooperation agreement."

According to some reports, the draft agreement requires Iran to disclose the status of recently bombed nuclear facilities and reveal the locations of enriched uranium.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has not confirmed the meeting, while parliament has reacted with anger over the terms.