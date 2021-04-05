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Being at PEACE in spite of what you know
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21 views • April 05, 2021
Anyone paying attention can see powerful evil forces executing their long-term nefarious plans for destroying and enslaving humanity. People like me work every way we can think of to awaken and enlighten the would-be victims. It can be terrifically frustrating.
You cannot save them all. We have to accept the decisions of those who choose ignorance, subordination, temporary security or whatever prevents them from resisting and thwarting evil.
You cannot save them all. We have to accept the decisions of those who choose ignorance, subordination, temporary security or whatever prevents them from resisting and thwarting evil.
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