scriptures to start your day Joshua 24:15

Bible Verses For The Day | Good Morning Bible Scriptures For Your Day





This is simply a video I’ve put together where I would like to encourage anyone with the Word of God.





All I ask you to do is to listen to me read the Word of God.





Please continue to let God's Word take root in your heart.





Speak God's Word daily or listen to this video over and over again and allow the Scriptures concerning this video topic to reach deep into your spirit.





God bless you!









- James with Your Church Promotions









✩ Bible Scripture Verses For Starting Your Day:





John 3 verse 16

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.





Jeremiah 29 verse 11

For I know the plans I have for you ” declares the LORD “plans to prosper you and not to harm you plans to give you hope and a future. NIV®





Romans 8 verse 28

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him who have been called according to his purpose. NIV®





Philippians 4 verse 13

I can do everything through him who gives me strength. NIV®





Genesis 1 verse 1

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. NIV®





Proverbs 3 verse 5

Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. NIV®





Ephesians 2 verse 8

For it is by grace you have been saved through faith—and this not from yourselves it is the gift of God— NIV®





Galatians 5 verse 22

But the fruit of the Spirit is love joy peace patience kindness goodness faithfulness NIV®





Romans 12 verse 1

Therefore I urge you brothers in view of God’s mercy to offer your bodies as living sacrifices holy and pleasing to God—this is your spiritual act of worship. NIV®





John 10 verse 10

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life and have it to the full. NIV®





Acts 18 verse 10

For I am with you and no one is going to attack and harm you because I have many people in this city.” NIV®





Acts 18 verse 9

One night the Lord spoke to Paul in a vision: “Do not be afraid; keep on speaking do not be silent. NIV®





Acts 18 verse 11

So Paul stayed for a year and a half teaching them the word of God. NIV®





Galatians 2 verse 20

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body I live by faith in the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me. NIV®





1 John 1 verse 9

If we confess our sins he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. NIV®













https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoj639IpXpNiRbi5GU9biQw





