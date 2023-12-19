Mass Vaccination: DIED in SLEEP - Part 4

Dying in your sleep was once considered rare and typically for those who had terminal illness or took far too many substances.

Following the largest medical experiment on the human population with the covid 19 vaccine, we are seeing people who are jabbed dying in their sleep with sudden illness, many at young ages. There can be no other reason for it other than these toxic jabs that are now proven to cause cardiac issues and strokes(which are the 2 main *rare causes of dying in sleep).

Truly shocking and alarming.

*Credit to CovidBC(Telegram) for his amazing work unearthing many of the Facebook grabs of these victims.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984