Tucker Carlson on why the left is melting down over Elon Musk buying Twitter

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The Left's Ultimate Mission: to Destroy Elon Musk by Any Means! David Frum calls for the Biden Regime to Cease Elon Musk's Satellites!
Tucker Carlson on Elon Musk buying Twitter: "It is a true existential threat to the hegemony of the people currently in charge. Allowing freedom of speech means the possibility of a revolution from below against the forces destroying this country and the West."