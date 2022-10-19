Tucker Carlson on why the left is melting down over Elon Musk buying Twitter

The Left's Ultimate Mission: to Destroy Elon Musk by Any Means! David Frum calls for the Biden Regime to Cease Elon Musk's Satellites!

Tucker Carlson on Elon Musk buying Twitter: "It is a true existential threat to the hegemony of the people currently in charge. Allowing freedom of speech means the possibility of a revolution from below against the forces destroying this country and the West."



