Tucker Carlson on why the left is melting down over Elon Musk buying Twitter
The Left's Ultimate Mission: to Destroy Elon Musk by Any Means!  David Frum calls for the Biden Regime to Cease Elon Musk's Satellites!

Tucker Carlson on Elon Musk buying Twitter:  "It is a true existential threat to the hegemony of the people currently in charge. Allowing freedom of speech means the possibility of a revolution from below against the forces destroying this country and the West."


