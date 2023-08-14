Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deutschland erwacht: Sie wollen nicht, dass ihr eure Geschichte kennt [Teil 1]
channel image
Station25
17 Subscribers
34 views
Published 16 hours ago

Die Deutschen wurden von ihrem Ursprung getrennt, denn wenn sie sich daran erinnern würden, was ihre Vorfahren vollbracht und geopfert haben, um ihre Heimat zu retten, dann wäre die Zeit der Untätigkeit endgültig vorbei. Eine Reise zu unserem Ursprung.

Keywords
deutschlandgeschichteroemergermanenursprung

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket