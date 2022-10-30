Create New Account
MUSLIM VACCINE CLINIC DIRECTOR WITH POSSIBLE HAMAS TIES, CO. LOOKING FOR NEW RABIES VACCINE GUINEA PIGS: WHAT COULD GO WRONG!?!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
Published 25 days ago

FOREIGN GERMAN(MATTHIAS SCHNELL RABIES/EBOLA "VACCINE"), MUSLIM(GERMAN MUSLIM TURK UGUR SAHIN INVENTOR OF BIONTECH PFIZER COVID "VACCINE") AND CHINESE SCIENTISTS(DR. CHAU ZANG & DR. PATRICK SOON-SHIONG)ARE HEAVILY INVOLVED IN DEVELOPING THE LETHAL FAUX VACCINES AKA BIOWEAPONS NOW KILLING MILLIONS OF AMERICANS & EUROPEANS. THEY'RE ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING THE 5G MICROWAVE SYSTEM TO "GROW" SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICAL CIRCUITS(NANOTECHNOLOGY, HYDROGEL) IN INJECTED VICTIMS.





RESEARCH NOTES:


Keywords
vaccinemuslimsrabies

