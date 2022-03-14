Successful Business Owners do THIS... - Business Tips + How to Monetize {Entrepreneurship Revealed}

Successful biz owners do this…Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here giving you another piece of the entrepreneurial puzzle so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. All year long I’m committed to bringing you piece by piece a simplified approach to entrepreneurship through weekly videos just like this one, and if you want early access to these videos then I invite you to hop over to the community I’m building over on Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and find the level of support that is right for you, and if you want to know one of the most powerful things successful biz owners do that is commonly overlooked by struggling entrepreneurs and wanna-be business owners, then stick around for the rest of this video because that’s what I’m sharing with you today.



So I have a couple of video series happening right now…one is this one focused on revealing the secrets to business success while simplifying the entrepreneurial journey for you…and another one is focused on sharing insights around the mindset and energy required for the creative process and creating change. In the creation series, we’ve been discussing self-talk and overcoming mental chatter, and this success tip I’m sharing today in this video is going to expand that self-talk conversation.



So often when we are viewing business success, we only take a look at the outside…what actions are being taken by the successful business owner and what structures do they have in place.



Well, when you look externally only, you overlook the unseen aspects driving success…the mindset of the successful entrepreneur. In order to show up, take action, continually follow-through, and consistently attract clients and customers, the business owner’s mindset is crucial. Inside the mind of every successful business owner is something that they may not even realize themselves, but I’m here to say it is one thing that can either make or break the entrepreneurial journey, and for absolute certain, it will impact the experience you have as your build your business.



This crucial mindset piece that is so often overlooked is how you treat yourself along the way. In order to succeed in business, it is essential that you become your own best business partner. So often solo entrepreneurs dream of that ideal partner coming along and helping them stay in the business game long enough to gain traction and find success. However, if you turn that focus to yourself, you will entirely change the game single handedly.



So if you are thinking about starting a business, or if you’ve been struggling to find your flow with your business, start to ask yourself what would my ideal business partner say and do to support me in this journey, and take time to reflect over how you can up-level your inner self-talk to experience more ease and inspiration, and let me know in the comments below if this feels more aligned and exciting for you…and if you already partner with yourself in this way, then share with me how that affects you, your business and those you serve.



And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.

Right now is the best time to join because when you do, you’ll have the option to receive a free Total Clarity Breakthrough session with me, giving you space to identify what you’re best next step is in moving toward the life you desire.



This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And if you are already a member, invite other amazing like-minded people like yourself to join us! Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!