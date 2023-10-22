Gaza Children Mark Themselves For Identification In Case Of Gruesome Death Amid War

Amid the relentless Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, children are resorting to a haunting measure to ensure they can be identified if they are harmed in Israeli attacks. They’re writing their names on their bodies. This is a growing practice, especially when Palestinian civilians who are injured or killed arrive at Gaza’s hospitals.



According to media reports, the practice began during the war, but it became more common when many bodies couldn’t be recognised because of their severe injuries. Some were terribly mutilated or even decapitated. A heartbreaking instance is the nearly 800 Palestinians who lost their lives at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17.





Inside Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical centre in Gaza, a group of children from the Abu Sab’h family could be seen writing their names on different parts of their bodies. They do this grim precaution with the hope that it will help them receive proper burials if they become victims of Israeli airstrikes.

