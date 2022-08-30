Taking the 2A fight to the State Houses with Rebecca Schmoe // Episode 52 For The Love Of Guns

I really like talking to people and I know that I would still be talking to Rebecca Schmoe now if we had the time. When I say that Rebecca Schmoe gets it... I really mean it. Working for 1 million moms against control, the DC Project, she fights for 2a rights locally and nationally. And now, she upped her game.





Rebecca a constitutional Republican running for Kansas House District 59. We need more candidates running for office like Rebecca.





Reach out and support Rebecca and her causes at:





https://www.instagram.com/rebeccaschmoe/





https://www.facebook.com/Rebecca1MMAGC





https://www.instagram.com/rebecca_schmoe4ks/





https://www.facebook.com/rebeccaschmoeforkansas





https://www.1mmagc.org/





https://www.facebook.com/1mmagc





https://www.dcproject.info





https://www.facebook.com/thedcproject





https://www.instagram.com/dc_projectfoundation/





#guncontrol #2a #2ndamendment @The Rogue Banshee





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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.