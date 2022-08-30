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Taking the 2A fight to the State Houses with Rebecca Schmoe // Episode 52 For The Love Of Guns
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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4 views • August 30, 2022

I really like talking to people and I know that I would still be talking to Rebecca Schmoe now if we had the time. When I say that Rebecca Schmoe gets it... I really mean it. Working for 1 million moms against control, the DC Project, she fights for 2a rights locally and nationally. And now, she upped her game.


Rebecca a constitutional Republican running for Kansas House District 59. We need more candidates running for office like Rebecca.


Reach out and support Rebecca and her causes at:


https://www.instagram.com/rebeccaschmoe/


https://www.facebook.com/Rebecca1MMAGC


https://www.instagram.com/rebecca_schmoe4ks/


https://www.facebook.com/rebeccaschmoeforkansas


https://www.1mmagc.org/


https://www.facebook.com/1mmagc


https://www.dcproject.info


https://www.facebook.com/thedcproject


https://www.instagram.com/dc_projectfoundation/


#guncontrol #2a #2ndamendment @The Rogue Banshee


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