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Dr Tom Cowan Interview - The Nonexistent Virus And The Covid Cult - Gareth Icke 72777
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302 views • November 24, 2021
A short and straight to the point talk with Dr Tom Cowan
- The recent experiments that disprove the whole field of "virology" (INCLUDING the part where there can allegedly be a "man-made" contagious "virus", also nonsense.)
- The admission of foundational problems by all "virologists"
- The global cult in which regular people are trapped in and the ramifications of that
- The advice for good health
72777
- The recent experiments that disprove the whole field of "virology" (INCLUDING the part where there can allegedly be a "man-made" contagious "virus", also nonsense.)
- The admission of foundational problems by all "virologists"
- The global cult in which regular people are trapped in and the ramifications of that
- The advice for good health
72777
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