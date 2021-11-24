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Asian Woman Loses Eyesight After Vaccination
Sons of Single Moms
Sons of Single Moms
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143 views • November 24, 2021
Everyone who gets vaccinated with exhibit different symptoms. This is the brilliance and the pyschopathic sickness if these bioweapons they call vaccines. Unless you do your research and pay attention, most people wont notice it's the vaccines causing the problems. Each dose weakens your immune system leaving you open to catch whatever you body is most vulnerable to. For one person it could be their eyesight, another it could be their organs fail, for another it could be catching the flu, for another, it could be any number of things. Each person will be susceptible to something different. The more doses a person recieves the more susceptible they will be. They will all die of something different but they will all die. This is the mad science engineered into these " Gene therapies". Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are mentally ill people who know how to behave in front of a camera just well enough to keep you believing they are benign agents working for the good of humanity. But in fact they are doing the opposite.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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