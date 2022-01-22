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How To Draw A Space Nebula From Scratch!
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1 view • January 22, 2022
Making space backgrounds for my upcoming graphic novel XIBALBA. Here I make a nebula background using Paint Tool SAI and Photoshop, at 16x speed.
Livestreamed on my twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/rigelworks
Music: Afilion
https://www.youtube.com/c/Afilion
Livestreamed on my twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/rigelworks
Music: Afilion
https://www.youtube.com/c/Afilion
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