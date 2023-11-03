Create New Account
Rense & Oates - Politicians Target December War Escalation
Published 14 hours ago

Reverse Speech Expert Oates on the Jeff Rense show October 31, 2023. Two clips taken from the 53:57 total show-time.

8:06 Devil Welcomes Jim Jones (Guyana) to Hell.

20:23 Politicians Target December for War Escalation.

Total 28:29.

https://rense.com/

