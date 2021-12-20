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EP 2740-8AM 10 AM EST: ROGER STONE WILL FACE OFF WITH LIZ CHENEY & PLEAD THE 5TH TO HER SHAM COMMITTEE
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10 views • December 20, 2021
EP 2740-8AM 10 AM EST: ROGER STONE WILL FACE OFF WITH LIZ CHENEY & PLEAD THE 5TH TO HER SHAM COMMITTEE 
 
Trump confidante Roger Stone will appear before Liz Cheney and the January 6th Committee on Friday. The committee is attempting to link the protests and rioting on January 6th to President Donald Trump ..The January 6th committee refuses to release any evidence to the defendants. The sham committee is hiding over 14,000 hours of security camera footage from the public. They cannot allow the truth to leak out to the public. It would infuriate the American public.  According to Politico Roger Stone will plead the 5th on Friday. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19590 
 
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