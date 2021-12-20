EP 2740-8AM 10 AM EST: ROGER STONE WILL FACE OFF WITH LIZ CHENEY & PLEAD THE 5TH TO HER SHAM COMMITTEE 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump confidante Roger Stone will appear before Liz Cheney and the January 6th Committee on Friday. The committee is attempting to link the protests and rioting on January 6th to President Donald Trump ..The January 6th committee refuses to release any evidence to the defendants. The sham committee is hiding over 14,000 hours of security camera footage from the public. They cannot allow the truth to leak out to the public. It would infuriate the American public. According to Politico Roger Stone will plead the 5th on Friday. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19590
🚨Archive: The Pete Santilli Show Website: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19590
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInter