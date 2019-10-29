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Protect Your Child from "Progressive" Education
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43 views • October 29, 2019
Public education in much of the English-speaking world is failing both students and the society, whose tax dollars are intended to pay for educating its youth.
Not only are “progressive” or “child-centered” education methods ineffective, curriculum has been massively gutted of knowledge objectives by far left activists who dominate the Faculties of Education and government Education Departments.
What can you do to protect your children from so called “progressive” education?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
Not only are “progressive” or “child-centered” education methods ineffective, curriculum has been massively gutted of knowledge objectives by far left activists who dominate the Faculties of Education and government Education Departments.
What can you do to protect your children from so called “progressive” education?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
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