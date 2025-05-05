Killing me softly with big pharma drugs ~ Feeding you a little Arsenic ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about how Robert Kennedy junior is indeed making a killing with the make America health again movement. We will talk about how FDA (Regulators) are demanding real double blind placebo trials on all vaccines, and we will also talk about how the so called clinical trials of the covid 19 vaccine under EUA are making people more sick, and or killing people. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 422: making a killing.
References:
- The Highwire Episode 422: Making A Killing
https://rumble.com/v6stsnf-episode-422-making-a-killing.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- Follow the Silenced
+ https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html
+ https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Bob Lighthizer: Why Trump's Tariffs are the Only Way to Save the Middle Class (Tucker Carlson Show)
https://rumble.com/v6qwj36-bob-lighthizer-why-trumps-tariffs-are-the-only-way-to-save-the-middle-class.html