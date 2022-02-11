Revelation 3:5 I will confess his name before my Father, and before his Angels

Revelation 3:5 to 6: He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I WILL CONFESS HIS NAME BEFORE MY FATHER, AND BEFORE HIS ANGELS. He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.The problems the Early Church was confronting, are practically not existing in the democratic society where the great majority of Christians is living today. So Most Christians of our time do not grasp at all the meaning of the above verse Revelation 3:5. Times have changed so much, this is making it extremely difficult to comprehend the original meaning of the Gospel. Who is the one in this verse the Lord Jesus Christ will confess the name?Matthew 10:32 -34: Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.Lk:12:8 - 9: Also I say unto you, Whosoever shall confess me before men, him shall the Son of man also confess before the angels of God: But he that denieth me before men shall be denied before the angels of God.Nowadays it is so easy to confess Jesus is Lord that unscrupulous Evangelists do it on TV to prey on the Sick and the Elderly. Believe it or not, in the beginning this was not such an easy thing that anyone could do!Jn:9:22: These words spake his parents, because they FEARED the Jews: for the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue.Jn:12:42 - 43: Nevertheless among the chief rulers also many believed on him; but because of the Pharisees they did not confess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue: For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.The religions Leaders of the Jews started with the threat that anyone who confessed Jesus was Christ should be put out of the synagogues but this would later evolve into a full-fledged Persecution. After the Resurrection of Christ, His first believers who were living in the Jewish society, were taken out or their homes and stoned to death for confessing that Jesus is the Messiah. At this time it took superhuman courage and strength to confess that Jesus is Lord. All those who were suspected of professing the Christian Faith were persecuted, and many believers simply fled and left the holy Land. A great number of these early believers of Jesus was captured, jailed and tortured. Those who refused to blaspheme and still confessed that Jesus is the Son of God, were simply killed. The name of Jesus made the difference between those who were put to death and those who were kept alive. All Believers who confessed that Jesus Christ of Nazareth is the Savior were simply killed. The Persecution of the Church started in Israel but after a time, Martyrs of Christ were also slaughtered for their confessions throughout the Roman Empire. "And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death."1John:4:15: Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God.1John:4:1 - 3: Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.Romans 10:9- 10: That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: