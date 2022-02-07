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Bioweapons & Killing Fields: U.S. Government Leads World in Calculated Genocide
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
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978 views • February 07, 2022
When the Stew Peters Show interviewed Dr. Sherri Tenpenny last summer it was one of his most viewed segments ever. The “Voice of Reason" on vaccines and current events was back on with Stew Peters Thursday to pillory the shot goblins dishing out medical killery on pureblood patients, creating a new American 'killing fields.' Dr. Tenpenny has been attacked for challenging the untested and failed protocols that have been put into practice by doctors who worship Anthony Fauci. In Ohio, her enemies came after her medical license, and slandered her reputation. But this has not scared her off, and she advises that all caregivers grow a spine and stare down the authorities who are recommending treatment strategies which are killing people.

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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vtfgre-bioweapons-and-killing-fields-u.s.-government-leads-world-in-calculated-gen.html
Keywords
vaccinesglobalistsgenocidedepopulationdemocidebioweaponsdr sherri tenpennycovid-19great resetstew petersbooster shotsgraphine oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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