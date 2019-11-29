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The Price Of A Human
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20 views • November 29, 2019
Ya'll know that I have seen it all. I have documented humanity's slide down the hellhole without too much shock or disbelief, but the story I share with you today ... knocked the wind right out of me. The realization that a human being is worth more dead than alive, was heartbreaking.
Slave market - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7640673/Online-slave-markets-use-tech-giants-sell-domestic-staff-Kuwait.html
Frankenstein body parts dealer - https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-24-human-body-parts-stolen-from-deceased-family-members.html
My Minds - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Slave market - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7640673/Online-slave-markets-use-tech-giants-sell-domestic-staff-Kuwait.html
Frankenstein body parts dealer - https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-24-human-body-parts-stolen-from-deceased-family-members.html
My Minds - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
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