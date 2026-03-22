Dr. Carrie Madej - The Future of Medicine? A Doctor on Bioethics, Nanotechnology & Human Autonomy

If the future of human health is being rewritten right now, would you want to know?





In this powerful long-form conversation, Dr. Carrie Madej shares her perspective on vaccine ethics, emerging nanotechnology, medical freedom, and what she believes is at stake for human sovereignty.





Originally from Dearborn, Michigan, Dr. Carrie Madej earned her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. Her work now focuses on education and advocacy around vaccine safety, bioethics, transhumanism, nanotechnology in medicine, and the protection of human rights in modern healthcare.





This episode explores:

• Vaccine safety and informed consent

• Ethics of nanotechnology and biotechnology

• Medical freedom and bodily autonomy

• Faith, science, and holistic health

• The future of humanity in a technological age





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVjcEvU5Sto