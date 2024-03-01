Create New Account
Douglas Macgregor: Ukraina on tuhottu, Texasin raja on seuraava kohde!
Published 19 hours ago

Venäjä on tuhonnut Ukrainan. Siellä ei ole enää miehiä taistelemaan tai ihmisiä asuttamaan maata uudelleen. Venäjä siirtyy Odessaan ja sitten Maldovan taskuun, jossa on 200 000 Venäjän kansalaista. Teksasin rajakriisi on tarkoituksellinen ja seuraava suuri kohde ulkomaisen väestön hyökkäykselle.

