Whitney Webb & Mark Goodwin on How Intelligence Agencies Capture Everything

Host: What Bitcoin Did with Peter McCormack. Aired 17 July 2024.





Whitney Webb is an independent investigative journalist and founder of Unlimited Hangout & Mark Goodwin is the author of The Bitcoin Dollar. In this interview, we discuss the bitcoin-dollar system, financial terrorism, and how intelligence agencies have captured elites, global finance firms, and tech giants to control a new monetary system. “These people have been very serious and played very dirty, and created insane instability just to keep the dollar the global reserve currency because it gives a lot of advantages just to the US…they intend to keep those advantages even if it means a different system.” - Whitney Webb.





