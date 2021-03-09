BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Microsoft are essentially trying to sense, analyze and control molecular information”
Wannashareit
Wannashareit
56 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • March 09, 2021
“Molecular devices made of nucleic acids show great potential for applications ranging from bio-sensing to intelligent nanomedicine. They allow computation to be performed at the molecular scale, while also interfacing directly with the molecular components of living systems. They form structures that are stable inside cells, and their interactions can be precisely controlled by modifying their nucleotide sequences. However, designing correct and robust nucleic acid devices is a major challenge, due to high system complexity and the potential for unwanted interference between molecules in the system. To help address these challenges we have developed the DNA Strand Displacement (DSD) tool, a programming language for designing and simulating computational devices made of DNA. The language uses DNA strand displacement as the main computational mechanism, which allows devices to be designed solely in terms of nucleic acids. DSD is a first step towards the development of design and analysis tools for DNA strand displacement, and complements the emergence of novel implementation strategies for DNA computing.”
Keywords
dnacomputingmrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

Willow Tohi
Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Zoey Sky
Beyond the radio silence: Could alien civilizations be signaling like cosmic fireflies?

Beyond the radio silence: Could alien civilizations be signaling like cosmic fireflies?

Ava Grace
U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy