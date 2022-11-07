The Paradox of Anxiety

Anxiety is an inevitable side effect of ambition. In fact, I would suggest that if you don't suffer from a little anxiety you are not really ambitious. Entrepreneurs and business people are infamous for how they self-medicate and handle their anxiety. I illustrate how to embrace and wield anxiety and heuristic gut reactions with three stories...





