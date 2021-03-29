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Masked Biden Heard Gasping For Oxygen at News Conference
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299 views • March 29, 2021
Joe Biden shows us why wearing a mask can be hazardous to your health. Joe is already cognitively impaired... and what Joe DOESN'T need is to be losing more brain cells gasping for oxygen through his mask ...just to be politically correct for Anthony Fauci. Joe's mask is blocking so much air you can hear the microphone pickup the wheezing sound as his breathing becomes increasing labored.
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