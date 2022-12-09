New Tools for the Tiny Homestead

I trust your week went well! I've spent the last week making some upgrades to my tiny homestead. I've bought a new upright freezer and a new MacBook Pro 14" M1. The new computer is very powerful and makes editing these vlogs so much easier. I've also harvested more broccoli - and its leaves - for a quick stir fry with red beans and rice. 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





