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Extraterrestrial History The Anunnaki Pantheon Return
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235 views • May 05, 2021
The Annunaki are the ones that began civilization on Earth, by creating Man with part of their own DNA. And yes, Man was initially created as a gold mining slave.
The Annunaki then upgraded Man to become sentient and gave him this world to have dominion over.
The Reptilians then came to Earth, and they have secretly enslaved Man ever since. The Annunaki have returned to free Man from this bondage.
The Annunaki then upgraded Man to become sentient and gave him this world to have dominion over.
The Reptilians then came to Earth, and they have secretly enslaved Man ever since. The Annunaki have returned to free Man from this bondage.
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