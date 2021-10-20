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WEF | C-19 Passport - Vaxx Status based on Blood Test
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72 views • October 20, 2021
WEF | C-19 Passport - Vaxx Status based on Blood Test
A video from the World Economic Forum is currently circulating about the CovidPass, which allows 'virus-free people' to travel undisturbed. RAIR Foundation, October 18 2021.
This health passport stores the results of your blood tests, which you can use to prove, among other things, that you have been vaccinated. Unlike corona apps, this so-called CovidPass would not track you.
Users' blood is tested in the lab, after which a QR code is generated on their phones. Then, according to the World Economic Forum, they can show that QR code at the airport, at the border, or the entrance of events.
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vnw16w-world-economic-forum-corona-passport-that-determines-vaccination-status-bas.html
WEF | C-19 Passport - Vaxx Status based on Blood Test
WEF, World Economic Forum, C19 Passport, Vaxx Status based on Blood Test, RAIR Foundation, October 18 2021.
A video from the World Economic Forum is currently circulating about the CovidPass, which allows 'virus-free people' to travel undisturbed. RAIR Foundation, October 18 2021.
This health passport stores the results of your blood tests, which you can use to prove, among other things, that you have been vaccinated. Unlike corona apps, this so-called CovidPass would not track you.
Users' blood is tested in the lab, after which a QR code is generated on their phones. Then, according to the World Economic Forum, they can show that QR code at the airport, at the border, or the entrance of events.
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vnw16w-world-economic-forum-corona-passport-that-determines-vaccination-status-bas.html
WEF | C-19 Passport - Vaxx Status based on Blood Test
WEF, World Economic Forum, C19 Passport, Vaxx Status based on Blood Test, RAIR Foundation, October 18 2021.
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