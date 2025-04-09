"Thank you everyone! I am going to see my children," said Evgenia Gutsul, leader of Moldova's Gagauzia region, as she hugged supporters outside the courtroom following her release from jail. Although now under house arrest, she has pledged to continue fighting the politically motivated charges related to campaign financing.

Via: Margarita Simonyan on X, (Head of RT)

