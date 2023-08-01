Create New Account
Next Financial Crisis | Murray Sabrin, PhD (TPC #1,315)
Published Yesterday

BIO: Murray Sabrin, PhD, author of From Immigrant to Public Intellectual : An American Story, is Emeritus Professor of Finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing essays about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is the author of Tax Free 2000, Why the Federal Reserve Sucks, Universal Medical Care: From Conception to End-of-Life, and Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle. Sabrin’s latest book, The Finance of Health Care was recently published. His new book, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual, An American Story was just released.


Book federal reserve: https://www.amazon.com/Federal-Reserve-Sucks-Murray-Sabrin/dp/035956884X


Boom bust cycle book: https://www.amazon.com/Navigating-Boom-Bust-Cycle-Entrepreneurs/dp/1637421192/ref=pd_bxgy_img_sccl_1/137-8414267-2674144?pd_rd_w=IbppR&content-id=amzn1.sym.26a5c67f-1a30-486b-bb90-b523ad38d5a0&pf_rd_p=26a5c67f-1a30-486b-bb90-b523ad38d5a0&pf_rd_r=FX65HBT7JBHE1KY172VP&pd_rd_wg=bndZn&pd_rd_r=03ed430d-2082-4209-8d59-dcabb5bbf4ba&pd_rd_i=1637421192&psc=1


His website: https://www.ramapo.edu/sabrincenter/


His Substack: https://sabrin.substack.com


His Twitter: https://twitter.com/msabrin?s=21


