© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyskeren Robert Rother var slavearbejder i 7 i kina!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • December 05, 2020
Denne video fortæller om en Tysk Børsmægler eller daytrader, som kom 7 år i fængslet. Han fortæller om de 600 slave fabrikker, som producerer alt fra klemmer til mærkevarer. Man kan faktisk ikke få sig selv til at gå på rov i Tiger eller andre lavpris butikker efter denne video. Se part. 2 og 3. på China in Focus. Hvordan det statede, torturen og hans bog.
https://www.ntd.com/surviving-7-years-in-a-chinese-prison_524279.html
https://www.ntd.com/surviving-7-years-in-a-chinese-prison_524279.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.