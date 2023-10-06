Create New Account
Spank Me Tender - "Walk Hard" - [LIVE] Music Video
Spank Me Tender
Psychedelic acid rock cover of Dewey CoxDownload the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/walk-hard

Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/81634487


Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ

musicrocklivemusic videoindie rockcountryalternative rockspank me tenderacid rockpsychedelic rockcountry rockdewey coxwalk hard

