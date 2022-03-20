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Raging Against the Media Machine of Lies
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10 views • March 20, 2022
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Tito Ortiz coached teams to go head to head on Saturday night for the first "Freedom Fight Night." Besides the typical smack talk, the former UFC champs say they've had enough of the lies of the left and the media puppets orchestrating division. The Freedom Fights are to raise awareness of those trying to destroy our country and learning how to effectively rage against "the machine."
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Kristi Leigh TV
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
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