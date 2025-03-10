BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Two British diplomat Spies have been ordered to leave Russia within 2 weeks, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Two British diplomats have been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Two British diplomats have been stripped of their accreditation in Russia for signs of intelligence activity, the FSB reported 

The embassy's second secretary, Alkesh Odedra, and the husband of the first secretary of the diplomatic mission's political department, Michael Skinner, were engaged in "intelligence and subversive activities that threaten Russia's security," the agency explained.

More about this:

The FSB has shown photos of spies working under cover at the British Embassy in Moscow.

This is the second secretary of the embassy, ​​Alkesh Odedra, and Michael Skinner, the husband of the first secretary of the embassy's political department, Tabasum Rashid.

When receiving permission to enter Russia, they deliberately provided false information. Signs of "intelligence and subversive activities threatening the security of Russia" were also identified.

Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared employees of the British intelligence services, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Russia has warned Britain that London will receive a decisive, mirror-like response if it escalates the situation.

The British are strongly advised to provide only accurate and complete information about themselves when applying for a Russian visa, the diplomatic department noted.

