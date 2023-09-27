Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch | Democrats call for NJ Senator Menendez's resignation
channel image
GalacticStorm
2137 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published a day ago

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch | Democrats call for NJ Senator Menendez's resignationTom Fitton joins The Chris Salcedo Show to discuss charges against Menendez

Keywords
judicial watchtom fittonresignationmenendezdemocrat nj senator

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket