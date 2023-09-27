Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch | Democrats call for NJ Senator Menendez's resignation

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch | Democrats call for NJ Senator Menendez's resignationTom Fitton joins The Chris Salcedo Show to discuss charges against Menendez
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.