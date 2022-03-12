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FULL SHOW: WHO Advises Ukraine To Destroy The Biolabs That The U.S. Government Says Don’t Exist
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383 views • March 12, 2022
The biolabs in Ukraine narrative continues to shift and twist as the Biden administration and it’s media cohorts are doing everything possible to cover this story up no matter how ridiculous the lies are. Owen Shroyer remembers the narrative shifts that got us here and the latest attempt to cover up the truth. The Biden administration continues to be an international embarrassment, from Biden fumbling and bumbling through speeches to Kamala Harris embarrassing herself in Europe, the whole world is laughing. The liberals in Texas plan to rally for trans-kids over the weekend. Owen takes phone calls on a variety of topics.
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