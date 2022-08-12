Glenn Beck: Trump Raid details hint it’s ‘NOT LOOKING GOOD’ for the FBI

New, alleged details about the raid of Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago hint it's 'not looking good for the FBI,' Glenn says.

For example, did agents truly refuse to give Trump's lawyer a copy of the warrant upon arriving at the home? Did they have the proper authority to break into the former president's safe? And where exactly does US Attorney General Merrick Garland stand on it all?

While SEVERAL questions remain, one thing is certain: There doesn't seem to be another person in American history who has gone through THIS many investigations — that result in no charges — than Donald Trump...

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