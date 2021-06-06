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JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2021-06-06 - Fear Of The Unkown
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130 views • June 06, 2021
Pastor JD addresses what seems to be a very real and present fear of the unknown concerning what lies ahead. This update will only be shown in its uncensored entirety at https://www.jdfarag.org/
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