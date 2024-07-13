Jesus Is Greater Than Any Problem Part 4: Exercising Your Kingdom Rights

There is a lot of power vested in the name of Jesus and believers have been commissioned to use it on a daily basis. The Devil is supposed to have a lot of power but it is nothing compared to God, in fact, the Devil's power could be likened to a wax candle in relation to the sun.

Jesus is in charge of the Kingdom of God and we have been issued Kingdom authority but most Christians are not using it and the modern Church is powerless. This Kingdom is expanded every time a person is born again and uses their authority and power to establish the Kingdom of God at home, on the job site or wherever you happen to be.

Human beings are in the middle of a proxy war and it is high time we use the weapons and armor provided by God to further His Kingdom on the earth. God has unlimited power and Jesus is greater than any problem but He expects you to be part of His solution.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1340.pdf

RLJ-1340 -- APRIL 29, 2012

