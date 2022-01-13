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GOP leaders rip Biden's push for federalization of voting in Ga. Visit
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160 views • January 13, 2022
GOP House leaders told One America News that Joe Biden's plan to advocate for voting rights legislation during a rally in Georgia may be a last ditch effort of the Democrats' plan to federalize elections. One America's John Hines caught up with congressmen Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and has more from Capitol Hill.
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