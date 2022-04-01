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Lucid Dreaming: The Reality Reset
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1077 views • April 01, 2022
Lucid Dreaming: The Reality Reset. Are you confident about reality and what is real in this three-dimensional world. Take a look at how lucid dreaming can alter your view of the world and provide a great reset of your vision.
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Please follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out on upcoming videos.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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