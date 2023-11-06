Martin Armstrong - Gold and the Dollar will Rise Together 5Nov23

Interview: Gold and the Dollar will Rise Together (Goldseek Radio)Posted Nov 5, 2023 By Martin Armstrong

Head of Armstrong Economics, Martin Armstrong, outlines his gold market projections in lieu of unraveling geopolitical conditions. Armstrong says, “You have a lot of uncertainty and confusing trends developing. When this materializes in people understanding what’s happening…the dollar and gold would go up together. Because you are looking at a flight of capital. Some people want to buy gold, some people want to get out of Europe, etc. Not everybody does the same thing. The two trends will come together. That’s what our computer is projecting, and it’s happened many times in history.”– Epic gold breakout ahead!

– Convergence of economic themes – recession next year and escalating conflicts?

– Comments on crude oil.

– On the cusp of WWIII in 2025.

– How to foment de-escalation within the ranks of the power-hungry elite.

– Might societal decay accelerate?

– Tangible assets are key to surviving collapse.

– 90% silver coins remain an ideal survival investment

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrong-in-the-media/interview-gold-and-the-dollar-will-rise-together/

https://rumble.com/v3s61mx-goldseek-radio-nugget-martin-armstrong.html