Terrorist War Minister Israel Katz:



"Let no one imagine the war is over. The war against Iran is far from finished. If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a harsh blow — as we delivered a few days ago. We are prepared to strike with great force inside Iran."



By "we" he means the United States.

Adding:

Unhinged Zionist Ben Gvir urges kidnapping Lebanese 'women and youth'

Zionist National Security chief Itamar Ben Gvir demanded that ministers “think outside the box” during a political-security cabinet meeting, reports Middle East Eye.



As several Israeli officials backed escalating the war on Lebanon, he suggested abducting Lebanese “women and youth” to raise the stakes for Hezbollah.



💬 "Conquering territory and killing many terrorists, but also detaining their women and youth and taking them to terrorist prisons. That's what hurts them the most,” he is cited as saying.



What else can one expect from a fanatic who backs executing 'terrorists' without fair trial.

Adding, from a photo of 4 walking and crying children covering their ears with their hands:

Israeli drones deploy sonic traps with cries of children in South Lebanon



In a psychological warfare tried and tested in Gaza, Israeli quadcopter drones are broadcasting the desperate cries of children, women calling for help, ambulance sirens, and even Quran recitations to unsettle civilians and lure them into the open, reports Middle East Eye.



Residents who have chosen to remain in their homes despite ongoing bombardment and occupation describe a constant psychological campaign.



👉 The drones hovering overhead manipulate the soundscape, turning everyday instincts into potential dangers.



Even though people quickly learn the sounds are artificial, the sonic attacks leave them mentally exhausted.



This approach echoes methods previously reported in Gaza, where similar drone audio tactics confused civilians, with quadcopters serving as tools of surveillance and intimidation.







