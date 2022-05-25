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The Untold Story of White Slavery (Ottoman Turks, Arab and Barbary Muslim Slave Trade)
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66 views • May 25, 2022
The Untold Story of White Slavery (Ottoman Turks, Arab and Barbary Muslim Slave Trade)
The Ottoman's invasion of Europe (AD 1350) and capture of Constantinople (AD 1453) led to the enslavement millions of White Europeans. Conservative tabulation of the Islamic slave raids against White Europeans indicate that more than 7 Million White European men, women and children were enslaved by Muslims.
The Ottoman's invasion of Europe (AD 1350) and capture of Constantinople (AD 1453) led to the enslavement millions of White Europeans. Conservative tabulation of the Islamic slave raids against White Europeans indicate that more than 7 Million White European men, women and children were enslaved by Muslims.
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