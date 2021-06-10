AZ Audit: Vernon Jones Crushes Interview with Leftist Reporter!

WATCH - Vernon Jones DESTROYS Leftist ReporterChristina Bobb: Would you recommend other states to come out and see what’s happening in Arizona?Jones: That’s why I’m here right now. I’m here representing Georgia ’cause we know what happened in Georgia we also know again that Stacey’s law superseded the state law, in terms of our election process. We also know that there is so many people in Georgia that are so concerned that it’s legitimate. We’ve asked our governor said everything is fine. If everything’s fine then let’s have a forensic audit. what they’re doing down there right now gets to the root cause. If you did something wrong or you didn’t I think what bothers me is when you have those in the liberal media who is trying to do everything they can to stop this audit. You would think with their investigative journalistic powers or whatever they would too be involved and getting to the bottom of this.See article with transcript: