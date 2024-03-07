Palestinian Fighters Rain Fire On Israeli Forces In Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to face fierce resistance from the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released on March 4 video footage showing its fighters targeting an Israeli main battle tank and an armored personnel vehicle in Gaza City’s Bab al-Hawa neighborhood in the northern part of the Strip with rocket-propelled grenades. The footage also shows a recent mortar attack on IDF gatherings in the same area.

On the same day, the al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released video footage showing an attack with a man-portable air defense system on an Israeli Hermes 900 combat drone that was carried out in cooperation with the the al-Mujahideen Brigades as well as a small quadcopter being gunned down by its fighters over Gaza.

On March 6, the faction released another video showing recent mortar attacks on gatherings of Israeli troops in the northern part of the Strip.

Also on March 5, the al-Mujahideen Brigades shared footage of a recent rocket attack on IDF gathering in southern Gaza. The attack was carried out in cooperation with the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

The IDF has lost 246 troops since the start of ground operations in Gaza. More than 1,400 others have been reportedly wounded. Some troops are still in a life-threatening condition.

On the Palestinian side, Israeli operations have so far claimed the lives of 30,631 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest update by the Hamas-run health ministry in the Strip. The ministry also said that the number of wounded has exceeded 72,043.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas made some progress in recent days. However, an agreement is yet to be announced.

The IDF could expand operations in Gaza by launching an offensive in the southern area of Rafah near the border with Egypt if an agreement is not reached quickly. More than a million Palestinians are reportedly taking shelter there.

