Transhumanism THREATENS Humanity: mRNA Bioweapon Merges Human Biology With Digital Technology

6/23/23 Nanotechnology being forced on humanity may be the biggest cover up in world history.

Karen Kingston is here to detail her research about the reality of nanotech and how the elite continue to deny its existence.

Nanotechnology is being used for directed human evolution and is a weapon being used against all biological lifeforms.

Currently, there are no regulations that prohibit Pfizer from using electromagnetic devices that are nanotechnology on civilians.

This is a big reason why so many people are denying the existence of nanotechnology.

They do not want it to be regulated or made illegal.

Cosmetic companies Estee Lauder and Revlon have invested over half a billion dollars to secure nanotech patents.

Nanotech has been reported to be in our food supply, our soil, and it may be responsible for the rise in inflammation and cancer in the human body.

Dr. Robert Malone told Glenn Beck that the introduction of mRNA technology was the beginning of transhumanism.

These nanotechnology is targeting the reproductive health of humanity.

The same people who want us to trust science deny scientific papers that claim nanotech is real.

The bioweapon shots must be seized and the nanotech industry must be exposed.

