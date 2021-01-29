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DHS says you have no first amendment
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20 views • January 29, 2021
Very easy, terrorism is something the government manufactures and if you disagree with the government or media narratives, YOU are a terrorist. You officially have no right to petition your govt for grievances.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79119/dhs-terrorist-bulletin-paints-nonviolent-protesters-and-protesters-against-police-violence-as.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution-conan/amendment-1/rights-of-assembly-and-petition
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/27/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informant
https://www.propublica.org/article/global-right-wing-extremism-networks-are-growing-the-u-s-is-just-now-catching-up
https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/crime/article135871988.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/29/opinion/sunday/terrorist-plots-helped-along-by-the-fbi.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbmPCt7I93w
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79119/dhs-terrorist-bulletin-paints-nonviolent-protesters-and-protesters-against-police-violence-as.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution-conan/amendment-1/rights-of-assembly-and-petition
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/27/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informant
https://www.propublica.org/article/global-right-wing-extremism-networks-are-growing-the-u-s-is-just-now-catching-up
https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/crime/article135871988.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/29/opinion/sunday/terrorist-plots-helped-along-by-the-fbi.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbmPCt7I93w
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