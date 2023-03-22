Create New Account
European Parliament; Monsters Lurking!
Published 21 hours ago

Clare Daly, MEP, speaking before the European Parliament

"Our fundamental rights and civil liberties are being eroded, in an endless security obsession, that does almost nothing to deal with the problems its supposed to, but everything to make our societies more fearful and authoritarian. It does not have to be this way."

rightseuropean parliamenteroded

