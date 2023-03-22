European Parliament; Monsters Lurking!

Clare Daly, MEP, speaking before the European Parliament
"Our fundamental rights and civil liberties are being eroded, in an endless security obsession, that does almost nothing to deal with the problems its supposed to, but everything to make our societies more fearful and authoritarian. It does not have to be this way."
